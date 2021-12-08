Secoo (SECO) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Secoo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Secoo alerts:

This table compares Secoo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -12.50% 8.94% -0.04%

Secoo has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Secoo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million -$10.91 million -2.50 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -9.18

Secoo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Secoo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 146 724 1115 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Secoo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Secoo peers beat Secoo on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.