Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,116 shares of company stock worth $69,974,088 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SGEN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,376. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.