Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,116 shares of company stock worth $69,974,088 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,376. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

