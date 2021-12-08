Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

SAIC stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

