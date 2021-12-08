Sciencast Management LP Takes $292,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

V stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

