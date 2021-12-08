Sciencast Management LP Makes New $445,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,702,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

