Sciencast Management LP Makes New $369,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Donaldson by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

