Sciencast Management LP Invests $265,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NovoCure by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -333.11 and a beta of 0.96.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.