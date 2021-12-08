Sciencast Management LP Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE SAIC opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.