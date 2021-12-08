Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,075 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

