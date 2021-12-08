Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 1,076 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $9,002,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 347.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 48.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 108,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LII opened at $327.80 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

