Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a PE ratio of -23.31.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 624,514 shares of company stock worth $20,120,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

