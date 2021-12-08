Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.87. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,367. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

