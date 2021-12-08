Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Trading Down 0.2%

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €54.50 ($61.24) and last traded at €54.60 ($61.35). Approximately 1,357 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($61.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $583.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.53.

About Schaltbau (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

