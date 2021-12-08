Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,339. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.