Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.91 ($117.88).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €85.36 ($95.91) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($104.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.55.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

