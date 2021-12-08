SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.67.
SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile
