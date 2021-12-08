SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.67.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

