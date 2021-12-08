Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.00

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 33167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,617,421.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,225,161.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

