Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.92 ($35.87).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €28.44 ($31.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.96. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €15.08 ($16.94) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($39.42). The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

