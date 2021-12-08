salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. The company has a market capitalization of $259.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average of $263.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. FBN Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

