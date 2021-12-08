salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in salesforce.com by 201.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 39,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

