Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.18

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

