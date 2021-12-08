Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.18

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.