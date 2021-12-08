Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
BRW opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,710.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
