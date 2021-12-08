Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.20

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 3536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

