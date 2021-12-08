Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $455.74

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 455.74 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 518.91 ($6.88). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.43), with a volume of 2,452,255 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.29) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.29) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 924.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

