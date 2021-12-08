Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000.

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $66.84.

