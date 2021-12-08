Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

