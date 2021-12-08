Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weibo were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

WB opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

