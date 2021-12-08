Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.