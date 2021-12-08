Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

SAVA opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

