Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Gladstone Commercial worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.42 million, a PE ratio of 459.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

