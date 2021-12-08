Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly Sells 34,818 Shares

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $362,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Easterly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00.

Shares of ROVR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROVR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

