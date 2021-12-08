Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,504. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

