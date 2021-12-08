Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4059 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

