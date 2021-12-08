Robert E. Hoeweler Purchases 500 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director Robert E. Hoeweler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $10,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CF Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

