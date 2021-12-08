Robert Bodor Buys 3,138 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.51. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 182.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $18,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

