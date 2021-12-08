Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,558 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

