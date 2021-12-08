Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,282 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,282 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

CHRW stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,133. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

