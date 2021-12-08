Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 38,082 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.25. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19.
Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.