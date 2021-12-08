Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

LSTR stock opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

