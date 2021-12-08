Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

