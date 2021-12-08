Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

