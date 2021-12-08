Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 230,787 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

