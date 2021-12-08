Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

