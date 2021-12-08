Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

