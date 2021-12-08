Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

