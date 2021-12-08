Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,489 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 138.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

