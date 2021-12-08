Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.08.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 116.18 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last quarter.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

