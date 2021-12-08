Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.18 on Friday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 95.20 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

