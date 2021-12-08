Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 134.08.
Shares of Rivian stock opened at 116.18 on Friday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.