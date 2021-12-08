Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 134.08.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 116.18 on Friday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.