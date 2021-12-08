Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.08.
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.18 on Monday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 95.20 and a 1 year high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
