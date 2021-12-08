Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.18 on Monday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 95.20 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

